Fundraising spinners to be entertained through the night

Sponsored spinners raising funds for young adults with learning difficulties and disabilities, have been overwhelmed with backing from supporters including a magician, a band and the local mayor.

Sports coordinators Steve Evans and Sian Thomas will be pedalling non-stop through the night

Derwen College is holding a 24-hour Spinathon from 24–25 March where sports coordinators Steve Evans and Sian Thomas will be pedalling non-stop through the night from 10am until 10am.

The determined duo will be joined by staff and students who will all be embarking on their own personal challenges; some have never been on spin bike and will be aiming to spin for up to an hour, others have committed to far longer sessions on the bike. Their aim is to raise funds and lend some moral support.

Sian and Steve have also been delighted to receive offers of entertainment through the night. Magician Dean Raymond has volunteered to put on a magic show for participants and visitors at 5pm on 24 March. Local band The Recursives will be playing from 8pm–10pm, and Oswestry Mayor Jay Moore has pledged to drop in to visit the super spinners.

The College’s own sign, song and dance group DOT (Derwen on Tour) will kick off the event at 10am with a performance that’s sure to get everyone ready to pedal. Messages of support and a personalised playlist will also keep the brave spinners going through the small hours.

There will also be a raffle on the day with prizes including a television, gym pass, voucher for a pet portrait, and a selection of gift sets.

Money raised from the challenge will go towards new accessible sports changing room facilities which will benefit students and the community.

The event has received sponsorship from Oswestry School, Bridge Coffee, Coach House Fitness, Active8 Gym, Planet Doors, Tanat Valley Coaches, Shropshire Design & Print, Co-op, PAS NW and Rocking Horse Media.

To support the efforts of our spinners please donate at https://derwen.me/SpinDonate

The event will streamed live all through the night. Visit the Derwen College website at derwen.ac.uk for a link to watch for the full 24 hours.