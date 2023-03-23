Bridgnorth Medical Practice announced as new GP service provider for Highley

Bridgnorth Medical Practice has been announced as the new General Practice service provider for the parish of Highley

Highley Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View

Patients will gain access to more healthcare services in Highley, as well as additional services based in Bridgnorth, as a result of this development.

Access to GPs and other healthcare professionals will continue until the end of June under the current provider, Highley Medical Centre, and will transition to the new provider, Bridgnorth Medical Practice, from the 1 July 2023.

- Advertisement -

The announcement has come following the conclusion of a procurement process carried out by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Bridgnorth Medical Practice is currently rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

GP services will remain available as before, with additional services available from 1 July. These additional services will include access to an Urgent Care Practitioner, General Nursing including chronic disease clinics, as well as a phlebotomy and simple dressings clinic in Highley.

Patients will also have access to further services in Bridgnorth, including minor surgery, skin clinics, family planning, minor injuries, complex dressings and more.

Dr Michael Magill, Senior Partner at Bridgnorth Medical Practice, said: “We are delighted to have won the contract for Highley and very much look forward to starting our work in the parish.

“We have a brilliant team to offer our new patients and are confident that we will be able to provide the people of Highley with a new and improved service. There will also be some familiar faces within the new team that Highley patients will recognise.

“To ensure a smooth transition for patients, our healthcare professionals will be working closely to organise the new service effectively. At this stage, there is nothing that patients need to do as all patient records will be automatically transferred across.

“For anyone wanting to find out more, and to speak with myself and colleagues, we will be attending a ‘Meet and Greet’ at the Severn Centre on Friday 21 April at 5pm which we look forward to.

“For our existing patients in Bridgnorth, I would like to reassure everyone that their service will not be affected in any way by this development. We are treating the services provided in Highley in a very separate way to avoid any impact.”

Emma Pyrah, Associate Director of Primary Care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “With Bridgnorth as our new provider for Highley, we are confident that a high-quality service will be provided and that a smooth transition will take place for our patients.”