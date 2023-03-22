Police renew appeal to help find missing Rodington Heath woman

Detectives searching for a woman missing from Rodington Heath say specialist search-trained officers are working to locate her.

Marie Kettlewell

Marie Kettlewell, 29, was last seen at 4.15am on Monday at her home address in Shop Lane, Rodington Heath.

She was believed to have left the property between 4.15am and 7.15am.

Marie is described as 5ft 8, slim build, shaved head with short dark hair coming through. She was last seen wearing a black woolly cap, navy blue fleece, navy blue anorak underneath, grey leggings, and red shoes.

Detective Sergeant Scott Marshall-Bowater said: “We would like to thank the public for all their offers of help we have received so far during our investigation.

“We would like to assure the public we have specialist search-trained officers and West Mercia Search and Rescue volunteers carrying out a coordinated search of the Rodington and Rodington Heath areas.

“At the moment we are not requesting any further help from the public in our search. What I would like to request is that if anyone whilst out walking in the area sees anything at all out of the ordinary to please get in touch with us and request that anyone living locally checks their out-buildings and sheds.”