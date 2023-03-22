11.8 C
Car stolen following burglary at property in Oswestry

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a car after a property was burgled in Oswestry last month.

Investigating officers say the offenders broke into a property in Aston Way on Wednesday 22 February and took keys to a white BMW 1 Series. They subsequently used the keys to steal the vehicle.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary, has any information about it, or has CCTV or video doorbell footage of the White BMW between 21 – 22 February.

“Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Detective Constable Adrian Davies on adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk.”

