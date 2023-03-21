12.7 C
Telford College to host top UK hair styling competition

Telford College will be hosting one of the UK’s leading competitions for young hair stylists next week.

The 2023 Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards is being held for the first time at the college’s Wellington campus on March 23.

The prestigious event gives the next generation of hairdressers and barbers the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills.

Alongside the honour of winning a national competition, there are prizes up for grabs from headline sponsors, including L’Oréal.

Many of Telford College’s hair and beauty students will be involved on the day, helping with the smooth running of the event, and acting as models for some of the finalists.

The college’s catering students will also be providing food for the Concept Hair staff and judges on the day. 

Charlotte Anson, learner manager for hairdressing, beauty therapy, hospitality and catering at Telford College, said: “It’s a real honour to have been chosen to host this prestigious event.

“We can’t wait to welcome students from all over the country, help them to unleash their imagination, and see what they create.

“It’s also a fabulous opportunity to showcase our on-campus facilities including The Retreat, which is not only our specialist training facility, but also opens to the public to give students chance to conduct treatments under the watchful eye of tutors.”

At the March 23 finals, young stylists will be challenges to create styles under a range of themes, including avant garde, catwalk, bridal, and red carpet.

