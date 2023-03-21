Progress made on Shrewsbury Movement Strategy programme

A study looking into how people could travel in and around Shrewsbury in the future is due to go out to public consultation later this year.

Shrewsbury town centre

The Shrewsbury movement and public realm strategy has involved extensive consultation over the past year with public and private sector partners, including community groups, businesses and individuals.

The project, led by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, followed the publication of the Shrewsbury Masterplan Vision in January 2021, which prompted a wider debate on traffic, public transport, walking and cycling around the town.

- Advertisement -

The work is being undertaken by nationally-renowned transport planners and designers, PJA, who are taking that feedback into account, alongside detailed engagement work and research, to suggest a range of options for changing and improving travel and movement in and around the town centre.

The first draft of the strategy is now being finalised, ready to be published for public discussion and consultation later in 2023.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said:

“We know that residents and businesses are keen to see the draft strategy, but this is a very detailed and important piece of work, involving an extensive stakeholder engagement programme and a great deal of technical analysis, all of which takes time.

“There’s lots going on and in the pipeline for Shrewsbury town centre at the moment, which is a great thing. Many of you will know we’ve recently received over £18 million of levelling up funding from the Government, so it is crucial that town centre projects are aligned in terms of time and vision, and that they are in tune with what the public and business sector want from the future of Shrewsbury.

“I want to thank people for their patience whilst we prepare the draft strategy, and encourage them to get involved when the consultation opens later this year. Further details will be confirmed nearer the time.

“Between now and then, we will continue consulting with stakeholders at timely intervals.”

Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said:

“During the numerous public discussions about the Shrewsbury Masterplan Vision in January 2021, it was clear that more work needed to be done to fully investigate how traffic and movement should develop in the future.

“That’s why partners agreed to commission this detailed town-wide movement study, and we think it is entirely sensible to spend as much time as is needed to produce a thorough strategy which provides a range of innovative and exciting solutions which take account of climate change, air quality and the tremendous opportunities contained within the town’s Masterplan.

“We are very much looking forward to the work being completed so we can discuss how best we can involve everyone in the community, and its hinterland, later this year.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is a member of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, added:

“The movement and public realm strategy is a vital component of the Big Town Plan, so we agree that time should be taken to ensure it is as detailed and thorough as possible.

“I know businesses have already been asked to contribute in a range of ways, and we will be keen to continue the dialogue with our members when the strategy is published.”