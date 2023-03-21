Police release new image of missing Telford woman Sebrena Clough

Police officers searching for Telford woman Sebrena Clough have released an image captured on a doorbell the morning she went missing.

Have you seen missing Sebrena Clough?

Sebrena Clough, 38, was last seen around 11.40am on Friday 17 March in Waltondale, Woodside.

She is described as average height and medium build with brown hair. She is wearing a green parker coat, grey jeans and white trainers.

Police along with Sebrena’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “Through our enquiries, we have identified that Sebrena walked through the Waltondale area of woodside at 11.50am on Friday morning. We are still trying to establish where she went after this sighting.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support so far in our enquiries to try and find her.

“We continue to urge anyone with information or dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please come forward immediately.”

If you see Sebrena please ring 999. If you have any information that may police locate her call 101, reference 00317i of 17 March or email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk .