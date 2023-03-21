Police issue appeal to help locate missing Rodington Heath woman

Police are appealing for information to help locate a woman missing from Rodington Heath.

29-year-old Marie Kettlewell was last seen at 4.15am on Monday at her home address in Shop Lane.

She is believed to have left the property between 4.15am – 7.15am.

Marie is described as 5ft 8, slim build, shaved head with short dark hair coming through.

She is wearing a black woolly cap, navy blue fleece with a navy blue anorak underneath with grey leggings and red shoes.

Police are asking for anyone who sees her to call 999.