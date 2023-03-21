Original Shrewsbury Grants donated to range of events and activities

Grants have been awarded to help people organising activities which bring “variety and vibrance” to Shrewsbury town centre.

Secret Artists Sale at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop

The Original Shrewsbury grants scheme, administered by Shrewsbury BID, is in its second year and donates a total of £10,000 to activities taking place in the town.

Grants have now been announced for a variety of different events, including Shrewsbury Piano Day, the John Weaver Dance Festival, Sunday Beer Tour, Secret Artists Sale and Making Our Mark workshops.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were really pleased to receive such a good response and the quality of applications was very high, which was no surprise considering the excellent events which are organised in Shrewsbury every year.

“The whole aim of the Original Shrewsbury grant scheme is to increase the variety and vibrancy of activities which bring people into the town centre.

“Like last year, a panel of Shrewsbury BID board members considered every application, taking details such as anticipated footfall, budget and promotion into account before making decisions.”

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator at Shrewsbury BID, said the events being supported covered a wide range of activities and causes.

“Many of the activities are new for this year, so will really benefit from our support to get them off the ground,” she added.

“They will all bring something new and different to the town centre – some raising the profile of important issues, and others highlighting parts of Shrewsbury which sometimes go under the radar, such as a festival to celebrate John Weaver, who is credited as the father of English ballet and was born in Shrewsbury.

“We look forward to seeing these projects develop and add their own twist to the already brilliant range of activities taking place in the town centre.”

Stacey Hill, owner of Oberon in Wyle Cop who is on the grants panel, said: “We were pleased to receive applications from a wonderful range of activities, all of which will add something different to the Shrewsbury event scene.

“Activities and events really bring the town centre to life and I am looking forward to seeing these events bringing joy to people throughout the year.”