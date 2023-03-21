Man left unconscious after being assaulted and robbed in Shrewsbury

A man was left unconscious after being assaulted and robbed in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.

The incident happened on the Smithfield Road side of the bus station. Image: Google

Police say the incident happened on the Smithfield Road side of the bus station in Raven Meadows at around 6.40pm.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by three men who assaulted him, leaving him unconscious, following the incident the victim discovered that cash and tobacco had been taken.

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have witnessed the robbery or saw the suspects either before or afterwards.

“We would also like to hear from any motorists who were travelling through Raven Meadows and Smithfield Road area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which has picked up the offenders.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Jake Garratt on jake.garratt@westmercia.police.uk or 07929 721818 quoting incident number 142i of 19 March 2023.