80 years of service honoured as new GP practice name revealed

The new GP practice for Whitchurch will be known as the ’Clayton Health Centre’, say bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The development aims to revitalise medical provision in Whitchurch

Named after the Clayton family, who have practised medicine in Whitchurch for over 80 years, the Clayton Health Centre will be housed within the new Pauls Moss development and is set to open in 2024.

Dr Ruth Clayton, who retired from Dodington Surgery in 2021, is the third generation of doctors within her family to have served the people of Whitchurch and is thrilled to have been recognised in this way.

Dr Clayton said: “I’m honoured that the new medical centre will be named after our family. My grandfather, father and I have all practiced medicine for many years here in Whitchurch and it is truly a lovely tribute.

“My grandfather, Dr Edgar Clayton, took over the Dodington Surgery in 1943, as GP and local surgeon. He was joined by my father, Dr John Clayton, in 1954, so the history of the Clayton name in Whitchurch is well-known.

“Having retired from the Dodington Surgery back in 2021, I am still very much a part of the community here and for several years now there has been a genuine need for a new health centre. I am very proud that my family’s name will be above the door, hopefully for many more generations to come.”

Elaine Ashley, Data and Quality Assurance Manager at Churchmere Medical Group, said: “We are thrilled to honour the hard work and dedication that the Clayton family has given our town and its people – amazingly for over eight decades.

“The new centre will mean that we will be able to continue to provide the best possible care for our patients in modern premises. It is a fitting tribute to a well-respected family and all that they are known for by our patients and the wider community.”

The Clayton Health Centre will be part of the £19.1 million Pauls Moss development; a new centre which will provide the town with modern, high-quality health and care services and will bring the existing GP practice into a modern, purpose-built centre and community space.

The development will also offer combined housing and care services and is a partnership between Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and the local GP practice.