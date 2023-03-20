Two men and teenager charged following Telford robberies

Detectives investigating a series of armed robberies have charged two men and a teenager with a number of offences.

The arrests were made following a police appeal in which West Mercia Police released details of a series of robberies.

The first robbery happened on Saturday 4 March at around 8pm at Bet Fred bookmakers in Oakengates where £170 in cash was taken.

On Monday 6 March at around 8.15pm a further robbery took place at the Ladbrokes Bookmakers in Telford town centre where £1000 in cash was taken.

At around 6.45pm on Sunday 12 March, there were two attempted robberies at Bet Fred and Ladbrokes bookmakers in Wellington.

Later on, Sunday 12 March at 8pm a further robbery took place at the Spar in Leegomery where £1100 in cash was taken.

At around 9pm on Tuesday 14 March, another robbery took place at the Tesco Express in Wellington where £300 in cash was taken.

Charges

Jake Jones, 20-years-old, of Millstream Way in Leegomery has been charged with 25 offences.

Jordan Hickman, 28-years-old, of Millstream Way in Leegomery has been charged with four offences.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with 16 offences.

All three appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today where Jones and Hickman have been remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 17 April 2023.

The teenage boy has been granted bail to attend court on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery & burglary has been released on bail.