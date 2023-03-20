Ryan Kennedy to join Shropshire Live for new weekday show

Ryan Kennedy is joining the on-air team at Shropshire Live this April to present a brand new weekday show.

Ryan Kennedy will be presenting his new weekday show from Market Drayton

The local radio presenter will join to host the mid-morning show between 10am – 1pm from Tuesday 11th April.

Ryan will be keeping Shropshire up to date with the latest local news and entertainment, with local and celebrity guests featuring on the show and a mix of music from the 80s to today.

It’s also a radio first for the county as the show will be broadcast from Market Drayton in North Shropshire.

Yesterday, Ryan presented his last show on BBC Radio Shropshire after 12 years at the station. Previously Ryan presented the breakfast show on Beacon Radio.

Ryan Kennedy said: “I’m looking forward to a new challenge and launching a brand new weekday mid-morning show on Shropshire Live.

“This is something new for the county so I hope you will join me each morning in my new home.”

Chris Pritchard, Editor and breakfast presenter at Shropshire Live said: “We can’t wait for Ryan to join us on air, we know our listeners are going to love the show Ryan has planned.

“The show will be broadcast from Market Drayton which is important for us at Shropshire Live as we want to get into the heart of our local communities at a time when other local media are withdrawing. Our existing programmes are broadcast from Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Newport and Dawley.”

Shropshire Live launched on air in October last year as an addition to the news and entertainment website which was established in 2009.

How to Listen

You can listen to Shropshire Live at shropshirelive.com, via the free mobile app on Android or iOS or ask Alexa to enable Shropshire Live, then after that play Shropshire Live. For Google-enabled devices just say talk to Shropshire Live.