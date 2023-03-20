Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on M54 in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway of M54 between junction 7 to 6 on Friday.
The collision involved a black fiesta and a white volvo xc40 and took place at around 12.30pm.
The driver of the fiesta, a woman in her 70’s, was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where she sadly died.
PC Matthew Jones, from the Operational policing unit said “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who has died in this collision.
“The collision happened at a very busy time of day, so I would like to appeal to anyone who hasn’t already got in touch with the police who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call me on 07971395285 or email me directly matthew.jones@westmercia.police.uk”