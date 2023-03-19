Police in Telford seize two cannabis farms

Police in Telford have seized two cannabis farms with an estimated 300 cannabis plants recovered.

On Friday evening, officers carried out a drugs warrant at a property on Mansell Road in Wellington. More than 200 mature cannabis plants were found inside the property.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug – cannabis.

In a separate warrant, also carried out on Friday evening, approximately 100 cannabis plants were found at a property on Solway Drive in Sutton Hill. No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The production of cannabis has far wider consequences often with links to organised crime, exploitation and human trafficking which is why we will continue to take proactive action to dismantle and disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved and safeguard those who are being exploited.”