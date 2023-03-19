Motorcyclist dies in collision south of Bridgnorth

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision south of Bridgnorth.

Emergency services were called at 12.40pm on Saturday to the collision involving two cars and a motorbike on the B4363 south of Bridgnorth towards Billingsley.

The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses, or motorists with dash-cam footage, should contact PC 21123 Simon Brenton via email simon.brenton@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 00296_I_18032023.