6.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 20, 2023
Now Playing:

Motorcyclist dies in collision south of Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision south of Bridgnorth.

Emergency services were called at 12.40pm on Saturday to the collision involving two cars and a motorbike on the B4363 south of Bridgnorth towards Billingsley.

The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses, or motorists with dash-cam footage, should contact PC 21123 Simon Brenton via email simon.brenton@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 00296_I_18032023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP