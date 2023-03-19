Match Report: Milton Keynes Lightning 4 – 3 Hexagon Telford Tigers

Hexagon Telford Tigers continued their push to gain a play off place with a trip to Milton Keynes to take on the second placed Lightning.

Milton Keynes sat eight points behind league leaders Leeds Knights and had only the faintest hopes of catching them.

This game saw the two team play each other for the final time in the league this season but if Tigers could finish seventh in the league they would likely be playing the Lightning in the quarter final of the playoffs.

Tigers continued to be without Corey Goodison and Deakan Fielder who was still suspended.

Telford made a poor start to the game and were behind in the opening minute. Sam Talbot scoring for the hosts after breaking past the Tigers defense and slipping the puck past Brad Day in the Telford goal.

But, Tigers are more resilient of late and were level a minute later. With Lightning’s Lewis Christie serving a tripping penalty, Tigers power play unit got their first chance of the evening and scored when Fin Howells set up Scott McKenzie to shoot past Jordan Hedley in the Milton Keynes’ goal.

Milton Keynes then regained the lead on their own first power play chance when the Lightning took full advantage of the penalty awarded to Jake Price for roughing. Bobby Chamberlain scoring to put the home side back in front. Lightning held the lead at the end of the first period but Telford were very much in the game.

Five minutes into the second period, the teams were level again. Danny Rose stuck a long range shot that Hedley could not keep out, with the puck flying over his shoulder into the top corner of the goal. The period ended with both teams having chances but Day in the Tigers’ goal and Hedley at the other end were both in fine form.

Halfway through the third period, the visitors took their first lead of the evening. Rory Herrman’s shot rebounded off Hedley which allowed ex-Lightning player Tom Carlon to scramble the puck home from close range.

Tigers immediately gave Lightning a chance to get back into the game when Howells was called for tripping. Milton Keynes regained parity on the subsequent power play when Tim Wallace scored.

With no further scoring, both teams gained a point and the contest went into overtime.

In the opening minute of the extra period, Milton Keynes would win the game when Liam Stewart shot past the unsighted Day to give the hosts the victory.

Final Score: Milton Keynes Lightning 4 Hexagon Telford Tigers 3 (after overtime).

Scorers: Scott McKenzie, Danny Rose and Tom Carlon.

Man of the match: Rhodes Mitchell-King.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented: “It was a really solid road game and tremendous effort in every department. The whole team competed on every shift, systematically we were very disciplined, made good decisions and were solid defensively.

“In the third period we got a lot of pucks into the danger zone and created a lot of scrambles within the goal crease and with the game tied at 3-3 we had a huge penalty kill which we managed very well.

“It was a huge effort from the team and we were unlucky not to take the win. I also have to add that we had great support from our travelling Tigers fans tonight. We all very much appreciate the fans for making the trip and they were loud throughout the game which spurred us on.”