Grants up for grabs to help encourage activity in Telford & Wrekin’s green spaces

Organisations in Telford and Wrekin can apply for grants from a pot of around £50,000 to fund projects to boost the use of the borough’s green spaces for physical activity.

The money up for grabs is from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Green Spaces Are Go Grant Fund.

The council has created the fund to make its comprehensive set of green spaces more attractive as a place to be active – improving people’s physical and mental health.

Research shows that exercising in green spaces can boost wellbeing, reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and promote happiness.

Any not-for-profit organisation that could provide opportunities for people to take part in any sport, exercise or physical activity should apply.

The grant can also fund on-the-ground improvements, innovative uses of technology, printed materials, provision of equipment, and training for individuals.

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Wellbeing, Equalities and Partnerships, said:

“Combining physical activity with the beauty and serenity of a natural setting can enhance the positive effects of being active and boost people’s wellbeing.

“In Telford and Wrekin we have 23 Local Nature Reserves, along with more than 300 ‘green guarantee’ sites – available to all, for free.

“So, we want to invest further in our green spaces and encourage people to step outside and feel the difference when exercising in a park or green space.

“Applying to this grant fund could be your organisation’s chance to improve your local area and make a difference to those around you.

“We have a team on hand to support you through the application process and any questions you might have – we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

For more information on the Green Spaces Are Go Grant Fund and to make an application visit https://www.telford.gov.uk/greenspacesarego.

The closing date for applications is 21 April 2023.