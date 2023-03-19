Concern grows for missing 38-year-old Sebrena Clough

Concern is growing for a missing 38-year-old Telford woman last seen on Friday morning.

Have you seen missing Sebrena Clough?

Sebrena Clough was last seen around 11.45am on Friday in the Woodside area of Telford.

She is described as average height and medium build with brown hair and was last seen wearing a green parker coat, grey jeans and white trainers.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries to find her and are asking any residents in Woodside and Madeley who have CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage, and to contact police if she is captured on any of their footage.

Detective Inspector Darren Stacey said: “It’s now been a few days since Sebrena was last seen and we, and her family, are understandably incredibly concerned.

“We have officers carrying out enquiries to locate her and are asking any residents in Woodside or Madeley who have CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage.

“We’ve also released a new photograph of Sebrena in the hope someone may recognise her and help us find her.”

If you see Sebrena please ring 999. If you have any information that may help us locate her please ring 101, reference 00317i of 17 March.