Visit Telford to celebrate thriving tourism during English Tourism Week

Visit Telford are marking English Tourism week with a special week long celebration of all things tourism and shining a light on the importance of the sector and its role in building a thriving local economy.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s famous policeman – Guy Rowland

Celebrations kick off with a special cultural event, Love Telford on Saturday 18 March, which is set to welcome over 4000 visitors.

English Tourism Week which runs from 17 – 23 March is an opportunity for destinations across the country to showcase the best of England’s tourism industry and promote the benefits of domestic tourism.

- Advertisement -

During the celebratory week, Visit Telford, the official tourism organisation for the area, will showcase the extraordinary visitor experiences, that make Telford a gem of England’s tourism industry whilst also highlighting the importance of the sector to the local economy and environment.

Telford welcomes over 6 million visitors annually, generating more than £500 million for the local economy and supporting thousands of jobs, making it a key driver of economic growth in the area. Telford is not just home to one of the world’s most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites the Ironbridge Gorge, and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that covers The Wrekin, but its historic market towns of Newport, Wellington and Madeley and its beautiful rural landscapes make Telford a natural attraction.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills, said:

“Tourism is a vital part of Telford’s economy, and we are committed to investing in our destination to attract even more visitors. As we celebrate English Tourism Week, we encourage everyone to come and experience the beauty and diversity of the great borough of Telford and Wrekin for themselves.”

“Visit Telford is working hard to promote Telford as a top destination for visitors, showcasing our unique offerings and working with local businesses to deliver world-class experiences for visitors of all ages and interests. From our historic sites and heritage to the bustling shopping centre, unique attractions, and beautiful countryside, Telford truly has something for everyone.”

Nick Ralls, CEO at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust said:

“As a key player in the tourism industry in Telford, we are excited to participate in English Tourism Week and celebrate the diverse offerings of our area. The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site is a must-see destination for all visitors to Telford, and we are thrilled to be part of a collaborative effort to promote domestic tourism. We’re particularly pleased to say the Museum saw growth in 2022 and has had an encouraging start to 2023, but we are still not up to our pre Covid visitor numbers. We are planning to see further improvement as we celebrate the 50 years since Blists Hill Victorian Town was opened to the public.

Telford has grown its reputation as a destination to experience not just to visit and is today a popular choice for great Family days out, Cultural vacations, Artisan shopping and Adventure breaks. It has opened a number of exciting new experience attractions in the last 5 years and in 2023, will launch 3 new visitor attractions and even more reasons to explore, enjoy and experience Telford.

Scott Adam’s Managing Director of Exotic Zoo added:

“Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park opened in its new location in Telford Town Park in 2021, and is one of Telford’s newest attractions. We welcome thousands of visitors every year and we are proud to be part of a thriving tourism industry that benefits our local community. We look forward to welcoming visitors during English Tourism Week and look forward to sharing news soon on the launch of a brand new experience for visitors to Exotic Zoo, opening this summer.

Visit Telford have a busy year ahead as the team continue their efforts to showcase the hidden gems of the destination and promote Telford nationally and internationally working alongside VisitEngland and VisitBritain, as well as partners in the West Midlands, to attract more visitors to one of Britain’s best-kept secrets.”

Telford residents and visitors can find inspiration on great days out and short breaks and all the latest events on visittelford.co.uk.