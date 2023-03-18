The Gower regeneration is another step closer

After working together over the past two years to develop a viable scheme for the regeneration of The Gower, Telford & Wrekin Council and St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council have entered into an agreement, which will allow the Parish Council to lease part of the building from the council once works are complete next year.

Pictured are Councillor Richard Overton, Chair of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, Caroline Tudor, Prosperity & Investment Team Leader, Telford & Wrekin Council and Councillor Brenda Richards, Vice Chair of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The agreement covers the central area of the building to be used as the Parish Council’s offices, as well as the community room within the right-hand wing of the building.

The Parish Council will be responsible for managing this part of the building on behalf of the community and making it available for residents to book for parties, events, functions or clubs.

The move will see the Parish Council exit their existing offices at St Georges C of E Primary School, which will create more space for the school to enhance the educational facilities available to pupils with more flexibility around their accommodation.

Renovation work started on the iconic Gower building in St Georges, Telford last month.

As a part of the regeneration works, 13 new homes will be created for Nuplace, the Council’s wholly owned housing company, including 10 new build homes alongside 3 refurbished homes within the southern wing of the existing building, all available for private rent. The development will have electric car charging points serving the residential and community centre element, supporting people to switch to low carbon means of transport.

Councillor Richard Overton, Chair of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council said: “As a parish council it has always been our priority to ensure the future use of this building is one that benefits the local community. Protecting this iconic building has always been our priority and I’m delighted that we have been able to create a partnership scheme that delivers just that and more. We are excited to start working with the community to develop a programme of activities to be accommodated within this fabulous space”