Head teacher appointed for new Allscott academy

A head teacher has been appointed to run the new primary school academy being built at Allscott Meads near Telford.

Kirsty Parkinson at the site of the new Allscott Meads primary academy, where she will become the first head teacher

Kirsty Parkinson, who is currently deputy head of Randlay primary school, will become the first head teacher of the Allscott site when it opens in September.

The academy, on the site of the former sugar beet factory, will be run by the Learning Community Trust.

She joined Learning Community Trust chief executive Jane Hughes, representatives from Telford & Wrekin Council, and Michael Sambrook, managing director of construction firm SJ Roberts, to see the progress of work on the site.

“I’m both delighted and proud to be the head teacher of this modern school in a beautiful setting, and can’t wait to get started,” said Kirsty, who has more than 25 years of experience teaching in primary schools.

“I am extremely passionate about enabling young children to thrive, offering them equality of access to the best curriculum offer possible.

“I enjoy teaching young people immensely, and feel that positive relationships lie at the very heart of my collaborative approach to teaching and learning.

“I foster excellent relationships with children, parents and carers and feel it is so important that the partnership between home and school is of high value.”

She added: “This new role presents a unique opportunity to create a hub at the very heart of its community, where positive relationships enable all children to thrive and flourish.

“I am very much looking forward to creating a bespoke curriculum offer for the children of Allscott Meads, making each day different and lots of fun.”

Kirsty and other members of the LCT team will be attending a consultation event at Hadley Learning Community on March 20, giving parents and residents chance to find out more about plans for the school and its curriculum.

There will be two sessions, at 4.30pm and 6pm. Creche facilities will be provided at the 4.30pm session.

Allscott Meads Primary Academy will initially have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and nursery provision on site.

The Allscott Meads site will join other local primary schools already under the LCT’s umbrella, including Wrekin View in Wellington, Crudgington, Hadley Learning Community, and Lantern Academy at Ketley Bank.