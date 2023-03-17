Woman dies following collision on M54 in Telford

A woman has died following a collision on the M54 in Telford.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision eastbound between junctions 6 and 7 near Wellington at 12.26pm.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One patient, a woman, was in a critical condition on arrival. Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before conveying her to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“There were no other injuries.”

West Mercia Police said the woman’s next of kin have been informed.