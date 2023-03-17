Telford & Wrekin Council on track to create hundreds more school places

Telford & Wrekin Council is well on track to create hundreds more school places after heavily investing in primary and secondary schools across the borough.

Mike Sambrook (Managing Director of SJ Roberts Construction Ltd), Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Cabinet member for Children, Young people and Families), Kirsty Parkinson (new Headteacher at Allscott Meads Primary School and Jane Hughes (Chief Executive Learning Community Trust). Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A brand new school in Allscott Meads set to open from September 2023, the development of another brand new school in Priorslee and an expansion of Lawley Village Academy form part of the council’s commitment to provide additional school places across the borough.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Cabinet member for Children, Young people and Families, said:

- Advertisement -

“In recent years, our council has been heavily investing in schools across the borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment. We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend the local school of their choice and benefit from modern facilities.

“We are right on track to deliver this! A new primary school in Allscott is due to open this year, a brand new primary school in Priorslee will be developed over the next two years, and Lawley Village Academy will benefit from a significant expansion. Other primary and secondary school expansions are also being planned!

“We are on your side, we want you to succeed at the school of your choice and beyond and to get the very best of living and learning in Telford and Wrekin.”

At Lawley Village Academy, the expansion, which is being planned in partnership with the school’s sponsor REAch2 Academy Trust, will help create an additional 210 primary places and 30 nursery places from 2024/25.

Claire Freestone, Headteacher at Lawley Village Academy said: “We are looking forward to working together with the council over the coming months on a major expansion of our school.

“It will help us take on more children, who will benefit from a spacious and modernised learning environment.”

A brand new 150-place primary school is well under construction in the village of Allscott Meads. Allscott Meads Primary Academy will initially have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and nursery provision on site.

Jane Hughes, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust that will operate the newly built school at Allscott said: “We are excited that the building work at Allscott Meads is continuing to make good progress and are busy making plans for September’s opening.

“On 20 March we are inviting parents and local residents to a consultation event at Hadley Learning Community to hear an update on the Allscott Meads new primary school academy, to discuss our plans for the curriculum and to introduce the new Headteacher.

“All is underway for the Allscott Meads primary school to open and welcome the first cohort of children from September 2023.”

Kirsty Parkinson has this week been revealed as the new head teacher at Allscott Meads when it opens in September. She is currently deputy head at Randlay Primary School, and has more than 25 years of experience in primary school education.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director of SJ Roberts Construction Ltd (the company who is building the school in partnership with the council) said: “Work on site has progressed well and we’re looking forward, later this year, to welcoming the children of Allscott into this high quality, modern primary school where they will learn and flourish”.

A brand new primary school in Priorslee, managed by Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, is set to provide up to 420 primary school places from September 2024.

Clare Whiting, Headteacher of Redhill Primary Academy, who will also oversee the soon-to-be-built Thomas Telford primary school said:

“Thomas Telford Trust is delighted to be awarded the sponsorship for building this 420-place new primary school for the local community.

“The new primary school will be a welcome addition to the Priorslee community, as the demand for school places has significantly increased in the area.

“The work on the new school is due to start later in the summer term and we are excited to work with Reds10 on the design of the building.”