Police make arrests following armed robberies in Telford

Detectives investigating a series of armed robberies have arrested four people from the Telford area.

Officers have arrested three men aged 17, 20 & 28 years old for a combined total of 15 robberies and burglaries. A 25-year-old woman has also been arrested for conspiracy. All four remain in custody at Telford police station.

Earlier this week detectives made a public appeal for information following the recent spate of armed robberies in Telford.

- Advertisement -

During the robberies, the offenders were in possession of weapons including a large knife, hammer and a gun, although it is not known if the gun was real or imitation. No one was injured during any of the incidents however members of staff were left shaken.

The first robbery happened on Saturday 4 March at around 8pm at Bet Fred bookmakers in Oakengates where £170 in cash was taken.

On Monday 6 March at around 8.15pm, a further robbery took place at the Ladbrokes Bookmakers in Telford town centre where £1000 in cash was taken.

At around 6.45pm on Sunday 12 March, there were two attempted robberies at Bet Fred and Ladbrokes bookmakers in Wellington. Later on, Sunday 12 March at 8pm a further robbery took place at the Spar in Leegomery where £1100 in cash was taken.

At around 9pm on Tuesday, 14 March another robbery took place at the Tesco Express in Wellington where £300 in cash was taken.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “I hope these arrests provide reassurance to the public, our investigative team have worked tirelessly, following a number of enquiries, to make these arrests and take these dangerous offenders off our streets.

“I would like to thank the public for their response to our appeal on Wednesday.

“If anyone has any further information in relation to these offences you can still make contact with my team on email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk .