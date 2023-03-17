9.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 17, 2023
Now Playing:

Ollie Ollerton to lead Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Former special forces soldier and keen biker, Ollie Ollerton, will join this year’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival to raise funds for the pre-hospital emergency service Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Ollie Ollerton at one of the charity's airbases with Dr James Garwood, pre-hospital emergency medicine doctor for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity
Ollie Ollerton at one of the charity’s airbases with Dr James Garwood, pre-hospital emergency medicine doctor for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For the second consecutive year Ollie, who formerly starred in Channel 4’s reality quasi-military training television programme, SAS Who Dares Wins, and is currently starring in SAS Australia, will lead the 6,000 bikers that are expected to turn out at the event on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Now in its 11th year, the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, which is sponsored by The Bike Insurer, has become one of the biggest charity Ride Out and Festival motorbike experiences in the country and one of the most important events in Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s fundraising calendar.

- Advertisement -

The charity rapidly reaches an average of one motorcyclist every week – and so the event is not only a great day out, but it also promotes biker safety with support from West Mercia Police.

The 23-mile ride will start at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury and finish at RAF Cosford airfield, home to one of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s strategic airbases and the Bike4Life Festival.

Ollie said he couldn’t be happier to lend his support to the charity’s event. He said: “Bikers are amongst the most vulnerable road users. The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival will highlight and recognise the vital role of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which provides enhanced treatment for so many motorcyclists every year. It’s reassuring to know medics are on hand should the worse happen and I hope the biking community turn out in force and supporters dig deep to show their support for this remarkable charity.”

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “We couldn’t be happier to have Ollie on-board as both a charity ambassador and to help lead our ride out. His support will undoubtedly attract hundreds of visitors on the day to raise much-needed funds for our emergency service.”

To find out more about the event and to book tickets visit bike4lifefest.com.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP