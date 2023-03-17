Ollie Ollerton to lead Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out

Former special forces soldier and keen biker, Ollie Ollerton, will join this year’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival to raise funds for the pre-hospital emergency service Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Ollie Ollerton at one of the charity’s airbases with Dr James Garwood, pre-hospital emergency medicine doctor for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For the second consecutive year Ollie, who formerly starred in Channel 4’s reality quasi-military training television programme, SAS Who Dares Wins, and is currently starring in SAS Australia, will lead the 6,000 bikers that are expected to turn out at the event on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Now in its 11th year, the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, which is sponsored by The Bike Insurer, has become one of the biggest charity Ride Out and Festival motorbike experiences in the country and one of the most important events in Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s fundraising calendar.

The charity rapidly reaches an average of one motorcyclist every week – and so the event is not only a great day out, but it also promotes biker safety with support from West Mercia Police.

The 23-mile ride will start at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury and finish at RAF Cosford airfield, home to one of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s strategic airbases and the Bike4Life Festival.

Ollie said he couldn’t be happier to lend his support to the charity’s event. He said: “Bikers are amongst the most vulnerable road users. The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival will highlight and recognise the vital role of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which provides enhanced treatment for so many motorcyclists every year. It’s reassuring to know medics are on hand should the worse happen and I hope the biking community turn out in force and supporters dig deep to show their support for this remarkable charity.”

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “We couldn’t be happier to have Ollie on-board as both a charity ambassador and to help lead our ride out. His support will undoubtedly attract hundreds of visitors on the day to raise much-needed funds for our emergency service.”

To find out more about the event and to book tickets visit bike4lifefest.com.