Officer issued with final written warning for actions on the night Dalian Atkinson died

A disciplinary hearing has found that a second officer’s actions on the night Dalian Atkinson died in Telford, constituted gross misconduct and as a result she has been issued with a final written warning.

The Gross Misconduct Hearing into the level of force used by PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was chaired by an independent legally qualified chair, with the panel consisting of representatives from outside the force.

The proceedings lasted five days – having opened on Monday and were held in public, with members of the press present.

- Advertisement -

At the hearing this week, the facts of the case were presented, and PC Bettley-Smith was given the opportunity to explain her actions after she hit the former Aston Villa striker with her baton as he lay on the ground.

On the night Dalian died, police were called to protect him, his family and the public but that did not happen.

Mr Atkinson died after being kicked at least twice in the head by West Mercia Police officer, PC Benjamin Monk, outside the victim’s father’s home in Telford in 2016.

In June 2021 former police officer Ben Monk was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years imprisonment in connection to Dalian’s death.

Ellie Bettley-Smith, who was a student officer at the time, was acquitted at court of criminal wrongdoing.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “Whilst today sees the end of formal proceedings we continue to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dalian Atkinson and everyone affected by his death. We know there is no end to the grief they have to live with, and our thoughts are with them.”