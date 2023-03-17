9.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 17, 2023
Now Playing:

Liberal Democrats express concern over walking and cycling funding cuts

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Shropshire Liberal Democrat group on Shropshire Council has submitted a motion to the next meeting of Shropshire Council to express its concern over national funding cuts for walking and cycling.

The group also wants the council to agree in principle allocating a dedicated budget for active travel from 2024.

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North says:

- Advertisement -

“The time has never been better to provide infrastructure for active travel.

“Health budgets are stretched. Cycling and walking improves health.

“Shropshire Council’s budget is stretched. Active travel schemes are cheaper than new or improved roads and will deliver greater cost benefits.

“People’s budgets are stretched. Active to work is cheaper.

“It is disappointing that the government has cut back at a time when the whole country is working towards net zero by 2050, if not earlier.”

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Councillor for Copthorne, says:

“We are hoping that everyone in the council chamber on 30 March will approve this motion.

“The council has said that it wants a modal shift from cars to public transport and active travel.

“To see more people of all ages and abilities walking, wheeling and cycling, we need to enable them by providing safe and accessible routes for journeys to work, to the shops and to see friends.

“Shropshire Council is committed to helping tackle the climate emergency.

“The financial outlay for walking and cycling scheme is much smaller than needed for other road projects.

“It is time to use what funds we have for the greatest benefit for our communities and reduce our carbon footprint at the same time.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP