Liberal Democrats express concern over walking and cycling funding cuts

The Shropshire Liberal Democrat group on Shropshire Council has submitted a motion to the next meeting of Shropshire Council to express its concern over national funding cuts for walking and cycling.

The group also wants the council to agree in principle allocating a dedicated budget for active travel from 2024.

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North says:

- Advertisement -

“The time has never been better to provide infrastructure for active travel.

“Health budgets are stretched. Cycling and walking improves health.

“Shropshire Council’s budget is stretched. Active travel schemes are cheaper than new or improved roads and will deliver greater cost benefits.

“People’s budgets are stretched. Active to work is cheaper.

“It is disappointing that the government has cut back at a time when the whole country is working towards net zero by 2050, if not earlier.”

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Councillor for Copthorne, says:

“We are hoping that everyone in the council chamber on 30 March will approve this motion.

“The council has said that it wants a modal shift from cars to public transport and active travel.

“To see more people of all ages and abilities walking, wheeling and cycling, we need to enable them by providing safe and accessible routes for journeys to work, to the shops and to see friends.

“Shropshire Council is committed to helping tackle the climate emergency.

“The financial outlay for walking and cycling scheme is much smaller than needed for other road projects.

“It is time to use what funds we have for the greatest benefit for our communities and reduce our carbon footprint at the same time.”