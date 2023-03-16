9.9 C
Detectives appeal for information after series of armed robberies in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help after a series of armed robberies in Telford.

During the robberies, the offenders have been in possession of weapons including a large knife, hammer and a gun, although it is not known if the gun was real or imitation.

No one has been injured during any of the incidents however members of staff were left shaken.

Officers investigating the series of robberies believe they are linked and a group of three men are responsible.

The first robbery happened on Saturday 4 March at around 8pm at Bet Fred bookmakers in Oakengates where £170 in cash was taken.

On Monday 6 March at around 8.15pm a further robbery took place at the Ladbrokes Bookmakers in Telford town centre where £1000 in cash was taken.

At around 6.45pm on Sunday 12 March there were two attempted robberies at Bet Fred and Ladbrokes bookmakers in Wellington.

Later on, Sunday 12 March at 8pm a further robbery took place at the Spar in Leegomery where £1100 in cash was taken.

Last night, at around 9pm Tuesday 14 March another robbery took place at the Tesco express in Wellington where £300 in cash was taken.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, Telford Reactive CID, said: “We believe the robberies are linked and have a dedicated team of detectives actively working to identify and apprehend the three men we believe are responsible.

“It is extremely rare for a spate of robberies to take place in such a short space of time and to help us with our enquiries we are looking for help from the local community

“If you have any information, no matter how small you might think it is, I would urge you to please make contact with my team on email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk .

“These incidents have been terrifying for the people working in these shops and those who witnessed them taking place and it is important we arrest those responsible.

“I would like to add that no approach should be made to the offenders if seen please dial 999 immediately.”

