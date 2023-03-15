Telford & Wrekin Council issues almost a fine per day for fly-tipping

Telford & Wrekin Council handed out a fine almost every day for fly-tipping in February, which has cost the taxpayer more than £20,000.

A sofa illegally dumped in Telford and Wrekin. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Across the borough, fly-tipping has been reduced by 40% in the last 12 months with figures for February alone 50% down on than the same period last year.

The council implemented a new approach in early 2021, community action teams – or CATs – were introduced into 13 areas of Telford and Wrekin. The model is proving a big success with parishes buying into the service, seeing an overall reduction in fly-tipping by almost 20% in their areas since the start of the partnership.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport said:

“It’s only through working so closely with our town and parish council’s that we can offer this targeted approach and it’s proving a huge success. It’s a great result and our teams are out and about in all conditions, to clamp down on this scourge that blights our green spaces, parks and even the streets we have to walk through.

“We’re not only clamping down with fines, but we’re also working with people to reduce the cost of bulky waste collections, provide ample recycling facilities at dedicated sites and from people’s homes. There really is no excuse and if you chose to carry on, we have even increased the amount payable if you settle your fine early – up from £200 to £350 – helping to deter commercial fly-tippers.

“I encourage everyone to keep an eye out for our appeals we publish as part of our Telford and Wrekin watch programme where we publish CCTV of people fly-tipping and help us catch those who think it’s okay to make us pay for their waste.”

The increase in fines is due to the council’s concentrated efforts with the remainder have been items such as white goods – fridges, freezer – sofas and mattresses, bikes, builder’s waste such as rubble and bricks. Without CCTV footage or support from the public there is no way of issuing fines for this type of crime.

There has also been a spike in the number of fly-tips on private land reported, this has increased by 34% since last year and demonstrates how the council is supporting private landowners with ways to secure their land and issuing fines where possible.

CATs work with town and parish councils to draw up action plans and provide intelligence, data and direct patrols, making them more efficient and targeted in the way they investigate.