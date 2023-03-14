2.9 C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
West Mercia Police to host online question and answer sessions for south Telford

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police is holding a series of online question and answer sessions to increase engagement with the community in south Telford.

People will be able to ask questions about any issue relating to law enforcement and the force’s community work during the live surgeries. Questions can be asked anonymously if so desired.

The sessions will use an online package called Slido, which features live polls, quizzes and word clouds as well as the ability to engage in question and answer sessions.

Although the internet sessions are available to all, each session will have a specific geographical focus. All of them are between 6-7pm.

The first one is Brookside on March 23, then Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge on April 13 and the third one is Madeley and Woodside on May 11.

Sergeant Richard Jones, of the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are passionate about giving our community every possible option to engage with us and so holding online sessions is a logical step to help those not able to make it to physical surgeries.

“People can ask questions and raise issues up to a week in advance. The sessions are not for reporting crimes but to raise concerns about what is happening in their communities and the way they are policed.

“We hope that the public will be reassured by this new opportunity to engage with us. Each session will be staffed by myself, a police constable and a Police Community Support Officer.”

Questions can be tabled from Thursday, March 16 using the following link https://app.sli.do/event/hspo7wK8niEbYfW3ftcPb6

