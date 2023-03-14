Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to use body-worn video technology

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are to deploy body-worn video cameras in certain operations over the next few months.

The service says footage will be used for purposes of incident monitoring, fire investigation and fire safety enforcement and will be assigned to incident commanders, training instructors and Protection Officers.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dan Quinn, said:

“Body worn video has already been introduced in a number of Fire Services around the country and has proved invaluable as an independent witness collecting evidence during incidents and investigations, as well as bringing an enhanced level of tactical awareness from the incident ground, enabling more effective decision-making.

“We are pleased to have made the investment in this technology and look forward to implementing the cameras in the near future.”

Footage and audio recorded by the cameras will be uploaded to a secure Cloud-based storage system and kept for no longer than 30 days.