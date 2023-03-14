2.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Police in appeal after serious assault in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are investigating a serious assault in Telford town centre that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

To help with their investigation police would like to speak to this man

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured above as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation regarding a serious assault.

The incident happened on Saturday 11 March at Telford town centre at 1.23am in which the victim sustained a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Anyone who recognises this man or may have any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry by emailing christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk

