Man given eight year prison sentence for child sex offences

A man has been given an eight year prison sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court for child sex offences that took place in Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Stewart Thomson, who is 40 years old, of Abbeygate Walk in Bangor-on-Dee, was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Monday for the offences that took place in Oswestry between April 2019 and February 2020.

Thomson was sentenced after he was found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child under 16. He pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison and a further 4 years on license, he will also be placed on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Alice Davies, Reactive CID said: “We are really pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence that has been given to Thomson meaning that he will now face the consequences of his disturbing crimes on a vulnerable young girl.

“We take all forms of child abuse incredibly seriously and I hope this result shows the effort we put into making sure children in our community are safe from sexual predators.

“I hope it acts as reassurance to victims that we will do all we can to make sure offenders face justice.”

