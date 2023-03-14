Last Chance to Vote for Favourite Market Hall Trader of the Year

Time is running out to cast your vote to find Shrewsbury’s favourite Market Hall Trader of the Year for 2023.

Last Chance to Vote for Market Hall Trader of the Year 2023

People visiting the indoor market before March 23 can nominate their favourite trader to win a Mayor of Shrewsbury Award.

The trader with the most votes will be presented with a trophy at the annual Mayor’s Awards ceremony at the Walker Theatre on April 18.

Since the inception of the award for Market Trader of the Year in 2014, previous winners have been The Market Buffet in both 2014 and 2017, Amess Brothers fruit & vegetable stall in 2015 and Café Aleoli in 2016 and 2018, The Card Stall in 2019, Ewe and Ply in 2020 with The House of Yum carrying off the trophy in 2022.

Nomination forms are available in the market and completed forms should be deposited in the ballot box provided.

Duplicate entries will not be counted.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, said: “It was a great boost to learn that the Market Hall was voted as Britain’s Favourite Market in January, and so we know that people love the diverse range of businesses there and the personal service offered to the public.

“We now need as many people as possible to cast their vote for their favourite Market Hall trader before voting closes on March 23.”

Mike Cox, outdoor and recreation manager for the Town Council, added: “We are delighted that so many people love The Market Hall and it’s a popular place to shop in Shrewsbury. We know that everyone has their favourite traders, so if you would like to see them in the running for an award, make sure that you vote before the closing date of March 23.”