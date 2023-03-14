Inese Robotham joins SaTH as Assistant Chief Executive

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has welcomed Inese Robotham as Assistant Chief Executive, following a rigorous recruitment process.

Inese Robotham

Inese joins the Trust from Swansea Bay University Health Board as their Chief Operating Officer and has held similar roles in Dorset and Worcester acute trusts.

With over 20 years of NHS experience, Inese brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across a number of areas including partnership working, operational delivery and large-scale transformational change.

Inese lives locally in Shropshire and is really looking forward to supporting patients and colleagues, as the Trust drive forward its ambitious improvement programme.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive for SaTH, said: “I am delighted to welcome Inese to the Trust. Inese brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will support us, in tackling our operational challenges and driving forward the key transformational programmes.

“Inese shares our values and commitment to delivering high quality services and a compassionate culture. I look forward to working with Inese to drive continuous quality improvement for our patients and the communities we serve.”

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive for SaTH, said: “I am delighted to be joining my local trust and to be taking on such an important role, with the ability to positively impact and improve care delivery and experience for both patients and staff. I am passionate about creating the conditions where colleagues can deliver the best possible care to our local communities.

“It is exciting to be joining a Trust that has ambitious plans for the future and a clear commitment towards tangible improvement. I am looking forward to being part of the team that makes this a reality for local people.”