Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Grants approved for Telford and Wrekin King’s Coronation Celebration Fund

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Applications from across the borough for funding towards Coronation community events and celebrations have been received by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The King’s Coronation Celebration Fund was launched in January to support communities and groups to create their own events and legacy projects and the council have approved just under sixty applications with 26 wards submitting grant applications.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said:

“To mark this historic occasion Telford & Wrekin Council launched this new grant offering the opportunity to bring communities together for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and to celebrate his new reign.

“The fund will support successful applicants to hold their own Coronation events and celebrations, carry out a Coronation project or create a lasting legacy marking the occasion.

“The aim is to make the Coronation weekend one to remember, as well as supporting projects throughout the Coronation year that create lasting memories. It will be a time for celebration, community spirit and for marking this occasion.”

Just some of the applications that the council have approved include live public screenings of the Coronation, Big Lunch parties, the creation of Coronation community gardens and orchards, family fun days, music, entertainment and more.

Further information about the projects that have been approved can be found https://www.telford.gov.uk/coronation

