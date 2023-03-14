2.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Now Playing:

Cambrian Railway recognised with heritage award

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Cambrian Heritage Railways have been recognised with a prestigious national award at the Heritage Railway Awards hosted in Birmingham. 

The award presented to Cambrian Heritage Railways
The award presented to Cambrian Heritage Railways

The north Shropshire railway was nominated in the Infrastructure section, coming runners up to the Hampton and Kempton Waterworks railway.

The railway is no stranger to award nominations after winning a regional and national British Museum award last year for their volunteer work.

- Advertisement -

Phil Bradley, head of operations at CHR said: “I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of the huge team effort at Cambrian Heritage Railways over the many years and in recent years. Whilst we didn’t win, being shortlisted and coming runners up was no mean feat.”

The award winning railway will open for passenger services between Oswestry and Weston Wharf on 7th April. Once again heritage steam and diesel locomotives will run passenger services along the two-mile stretch of the former Cambrian and GWR route.

Services will operate every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays until September.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP