Cambrian Railway recognised with heritage award

Cambrian Heritage Railways have been recognised with a prestigious national award at the Heritage Railway Awards hosted in Birmingham.

The award presented to Cambrian Heritage Railways

The north Shropshire railway was nominated in the Infrastructure section, coming runners up to the Hampton and Kempton Waterworks railway.

The railway is no stranger to award nominations after winning a regional and national British Museum award last year for their volunteer work.

Phil Bradley, head of operations at CHR said: “I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of the huge team effort at Cambrian Heritage Railways over the many years and in recent years. Whilst we didn’t win, being shortlisted and coming runners up was no mean feat.”

The award winning railway will open for passenger services between Oswestry and Weston Wharf on 7th April. Once again heritage steam and diesel locomotives will run passenger services along the two-mile stretch of the former Cambrian and GWR route.

Services will operate every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays until September.