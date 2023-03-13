Telford College joins ‘One Million Mentors’ programme

Telford College is taking part in a national mentoring campaign which provides one-to-one support and valuable careers advice for A level students.

An aerial view of the Telford College campus

One Million Mentors is a UK-wide mentoring project with one simple aim: to connect one million young people with one million life-changing opportunities.

It was founded on the belief that through personal, one-to-one mentoring, more young people can grow the knowledge, networks, skills and confidence they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

Holly Davies, head of academic at Telford College, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this project once again, to provide confidence-boosting experience to our students.

“Not only will they be receiving valuable mentoring support, they will also get a glimpse of what working life is like across a host of industry sectors, including engineering, law, media, and much more.

“For students looking to go on to university, taking part in the project can also significantly strengthen their applications.”

She added: “First-year A level students chosen to take part in the project will be paired up with a mentor from a career they have expressed an interest in.

“They will then have monthly meetings – some in person, and some virtually – supported by our tutors here at Telford College. Last time we ran this programme, it enabled some of our students to secure paid employment.”

This year’s programme will be officially launched on March 21, when the first batch of students will meet and be paired up with their mentors. The programme will run through until the end of the current academic year.

Holly said: “We would be delighted to hear from any local businesses who are interested in providing voluntary mentoring services to our students as part of this One Million Mentors campaign. It’s a really rewarding thing to do.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Holly on 01952 642200, or email holly.davies@telfordcollege.ac.uk.