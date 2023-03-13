Male rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

A male was rescued from the River Severn near English Bridge in Shrewsbury during the early hours of Sunday morning.

English Bridge in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 3.13am.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Police.

The male was rescued from the river by swift water rescue technicians.

He was left in the care of the ambulance service and police.