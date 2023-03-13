9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 13, 2023
Investigation underway following fatal house fire near High Ercall

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in which a woman died in Moortown near High Ercall on Saturday.

Firefighters from across the county were called to the fire just after 6am on Saturday with crews working in difficult conditions to bring the blaze under control.

The fire fully involved one semi-detached property and spread toto the roof space and first floor of the neighbouring property.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service report that on their arrival crews from Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury were faced with a fully developed fire.

Further resources were required to control the blaze, including specialist appliances and Command Officers from across the county.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus worked in arduous conditions to fight the fire and search the property, due to reports of a woman living alone in the house.

Despite the crews’ best efforts, a female was found deceased within the property.

West Mercia Police have informed family members and work is now underway to determine the cause of the fire by Fire Investigators and the West Mercia Police Forensics team.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts turn to family and friends at this difficult time.”

