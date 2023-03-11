Oswestry Town Council welcomes Shropshire Cycle Hub into Cross Market Hall

Shropshire Cycle Hub has been announced as the new tenant of Cross Market Hall, in the centre of Oswestry.

Pictured are James Bell and Anna Morris – Shropshire Cycle Hub Trustees, Jay Moore – Oswestry Town Mayor, Mark Fermor – Shropshire Cycle Hub, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Paul Kalinauckas – Shropshire Cycle Hub, Trustee and Chris Jennings – Shropshire Cycle Hub, CEO

Cross Market Hall is owned by Oswestry Town Council and following extensive renovations during the past year, the Council is delighted to welcome new tenants into the historic building.

Cross Market Hall was built in 1842 and after an extension in 1848, the building became home to Powis and Cross Markets in 1849.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Cycle Hub, founded in 2020, is a community charity focused on improving access to healthy sustainable transport across the county. Its objective is to help people overcome all types of barriers to enable them to benefit from the many advantages of cycling for transport or leisure. It hopes to achieve a 5-fold increase in the number of bike journeys by 2025 to help towards a sustainable net zero carbon Shropshire by 2030.

The charity, which already has a successful hub in Shrewsbury, has donated over 1500 bikes across Shropshire and currently operates the Oswestry Rickshaw service.

Chris Jennings, Chief Executive of Shropshire Cycle Hub explains further, “We have big plans for our new Oswestry Hub. Oswestry’s Rickshaw will be based at the hub, and we will continue to offer rides and deliveries to residents, visitors and commercial customers – all with the aim of reducing traffic in our town and offering service with a smile. This in turn can help to improve mental and physical well-being and reduce carbon emissions in the town.”

“We will offer second hand bikes for sale and on long-term loan, provide organised cycle rides to people of all ages and abilities, educational events, e-cargo bike deliveries and be a drop-in meeting point for the community offering refreshments.”

“Our network of volunteers and qualified mechanics will retrieve, repair and redistribute donated bikes back into the community. We are always looking for bikes and volunteers who can help our great cause, so if anyone would like to get involved, we’d love them to get in touch at oswestry.shropshirecyclehub@gmail.com or call 07946 045593.”

“With our new premises in Oswestry, we will grow our team and have lots of opportunities for anyone who wants to volunteer with us. Whether it is helping to match up bikes with those in need, social media and the web, renovate bikes (training provided), learning to be a rickshaw pilot, eCargo bike deliveries for local businesses and shoppers, or simply helping us to provide a welcoming drop-in space to encourage active travel in the area and organise bike rides, please join us at one of our inaugural open days at our new hub. Drop in to Cross Market Hall at any time from 9am to 5pm on Friday 24th of March and Saturday 25th of March, to find out more.”

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore comments “This is great news for Oswestry and we welcome Shropshire Cycle Hub into Cross Market Hall, who will breathe new life into this iconic building. We wish them every success.”