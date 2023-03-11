3.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 11, 2023
MP urges depot rethink as bus services 'on verge of extinction'

By Shropshire Live

MP Helen Morgan warned Parliament that North Shropshire’s bus services are on the “verge of extinction” as she urged Arriva to rethink plans to shut Oswestry’s bus depot.

Helen Morgan MP
The Liberal Democrat MP has written to Arriva calling for the bus company to keep the depot open, protect jobs and continue running local services.

Speaking during a debate in Parliament this week, she highlighted how cuts to bus services have left residents across North Shropshire facing huge difficulties accessing high streets, hospitals and jobs.

It comes as Helen’s Bus Services Bill is due for its second reading in the House of Commons next week. The law would make sure that market towns and nearby villages are served by bus services that ensure residents are able to reach key services such as GP surgeries, schools and onward connections.

Helen has campaigned vociferously for improvements to rural public transport since being elected and is calling for both the Government and Shropshire Council to invest in services that will keep Shropshire communities connected.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“People without cars are being stranded across Shropshire because of cuts to buses and the lack of public transport here.

“More buses are needed to connect patients with doctors, shoppers with high streets and students with schools. But Shropshire Council has slashed the subsidies it pays providers and the Government has refused all of the county’s bids for bus funding.

“Their failure to invest is punishing communities and stalling the rural economy.

“It is therefore particularly disappointing that Arriva is threatening to shut the Oswestry depot and I hope that the company reconsiders for the sake of the depot workers and anyone who wants to get around our county.”

