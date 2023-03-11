3.3 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Firefighters tackle fire involving two houses in High Ercall

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire involving two semi-detached houses in High Ercall.

Fire crews were called to the fire at Moortown just after 6am this morning.

The fire involves a pair of semi-detached houses with one completely involved in fire and the neighbouring house having its roof void and first floor involved in fire.

Seven fire appliances including the Water Carrier were mobilised from Craven Arms, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Firefighters are using hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.

Police have put road closures in place at Crundgington Road near to the crossroads.

