Snow latest for Shropshire on Friday 10th March

Snow is continuing to cause problems across Shropshire this morning with poor driving conditions reported across the county and a number of schools closed.

Shrewsbury School in the snow

We are updating this page with the latest information as we get it.

Waste Collection Disruption

Due to the current snow across the county waste collections may be affected.

Shropshire Council is asking residents to follow the following advice:

– Leave your refuse bin out. If a collection can’t be made on your scheduled collection day it will be collected as soon as it’s safe to do so.

– Take your garden waste bin back in, and put it out on your next scheduled garden waste collection day.

– Leave your recycling bin / boxes and blue sacks out (as long as they don’t present a trip hazard). They will be collected as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Library services

Some libraries are open for reduced hours

Ellesmere – closed

Bridgnorth – closed

Market Drayton – closed

Church Stretton – closed

All mobile library stops – closed

Leisure centre closures

Leisure Centres

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre – currently closed with a view to opening at 4pm

Church Stretton Leisure Centre – closed all day

SpArC (Bishop’s Castle) Leisure Centre – closed all day

Ludlow Leisure Centre – open, but 10.45am aqua aerobics is cancelled

Severn Centre, Highley – open as usual, but café is closed

School Closures

A number of schools across the county are closed today:

– School Closures in Telford and Wrekin

– School closures in the Shropshire Council area

Train Services

For the latest on train services see:

– Transport for Wales

– West Midland Railway

– Avanti West Coast

Bus Services

Arriva Midlands

1 (Shrewsbury to Monkmoor) – Arriva advises they are running as normal.

2 (Shrewsbury to Hawthorne Estate) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

2, 2A & 2C (Oswestry to Wrexham) – Currently suspended, Arriva will assess the route again shortly.

3A (Shrewsbury to Monkmoor) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

9 (Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

11 (Shrewsbury to Gains Park) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

12 (Shrewsbury to Kingswood Estate) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

17 (Shrewsbury to Sutton Farm) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

20 (Shrewsbury to Radbrook) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

23 (Shrewsbury to Judith Butts Gardens) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

24 (Shrewsbury to Sundorne) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

25 (Shrewsbury to Harlescott) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

26 (Shrewsbury to Meole Village) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

27 (Shrewsbury to Bayston Hill) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

53 Oswestry to Ellesmere) – Will start operation with the 10:16am departure from

Oswestry

64 (Market Drayton to Shrewsbury) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

436 (Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury) – Not serving Barrow Street, Much Wenlock and Harley.

511 (Whitchurch to Shrewsbury via Wem) – Not serving Clive or Tilstock.

521 (Shrewsbury to Newport) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

544 (Shrewsbury to Lyth Hill) – Not serving Lyth Hill, stops as far as Grove Lane, Bayston Hill.

546 (Shrewsbury to Pulverbatch) – Service operating as far as Tankerville Arms, Pulverbatch.

X5 (Oswestry to Shrewsbury) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

X5 (Shrewsbury to Telford) – Arriva advises they are running as normal

Shrewsbury Park & Ride – All sites (Oxon, Meole Brace and Harlescott) operating as planned.



Bennetts Travel Cranberry

205 (Wem Town Service) – awaiting information from operator.

Celtic Travel

X75 (Rhayader to Shrewsbury) – Route has been suspended today

Diamond Buses

125 (Stourbridge to Bridgnorth) – Currently operating, delays likely

292 (Kidderminster to Ludlow) – Planned to start from Kidderminster to Ludlow at 11:30am

Lakeside Coaches

21 (Shrewsbury to Reabrook) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal.

205 (Whitchurch Town Service) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal

449 (Ellesmere to Oswestry) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal

501 (Ellesmere to Shrewsbury) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal

540 (Cardington to Shrewsbury) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal

Minsterley Motors

435 (Shrewsbury to Ludlow) – Currently suspended, awaiting road clearance, more updates later today.

552 & 553 (Bishop’s Castle to Shrewsbury via Minsterley & Pontesbury) – Operating between Shrewsbury and Minsterley only, Bishop’s Castle not served.

701 (Ludlow Town Service) – Currently operating, delays likely

722 (Ludlow Park & Ride) – Currently operating, delays likely

738/740 (Knighton to Ludlow) – Currently suspended, planning to restart the service from 12:55pm from Ludlow

745 (Pontesbury to Ludlow) – Route has been suspended today

Select Bus Services

96 (Telford to Shrewsbury) – Operating with delays, not serving Eaton Constantine due to road conditions.

Tanat Valley Coaches

T12 (Oswestry to Wrexham) – Route has been suspended today

T12 (Oswestry to Welshpool) – Route has been suspended today

72, 72A & 72D (Oswestry to Llanfyllin) – Route has been suspended today

74 & 74A (Shrewsbury to Llanfyllin) – Route has been suspended today

79 & 79A (Oswestry to Llangynog) – Route has been suspended today

400, 402, 403, 404 & 405 (Oswestry Town Services) – Routes have been suspended today

449 (Oswestry to Queens Head) – Route has been suspended today

558 (Shrewsbury to Montgomery) – Route has been suspended today

576 (Shrewsbury to Oswestry) – Route has been suspended today

Community Car Services

Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride – Not operating today

Ludlow & Clun Valley Traveller – Not operating today.

Corvedale Buzzard – Not operating today