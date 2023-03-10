3.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 10, 2023
Snow latest for Shropshire on Friday 10th March

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Snow is continuing to cause problems across Shropshire this morning with poor driving conditions reported across the county and a number of schools closed.

Shrewsbury School in the snow
Shrewsbury School in the snow

We are updating this page with the latest information as we get it.

Waste Collection Disruption

Due to the current snow across the county waste collections may be affected.
Shropshire Council is asking residents to follow the following advice:

– Leave your refuse bin out. If a collection can’t be made on your scheduled collection day it will be collected as soon as it’s safe to do so.

– Take your garden waste bin back in, and put it out on your next scheduled garden waste collection day.

– Leave your recycling bin / boxes and blue sacks out (as long as they don’t present a trip hazard). They will be collected as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Library services

Some libraries are open for reduced hours

Ellesmere – closed
Bridgnorth – closed
Market Drayton – closed
Church Stretton – closed
All mobile library stops – closed
Leisure centre closures

Leisure Centres

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre – currently closed with a view to opening at 4pm
Church Stretton Leisure Centre – closed all day
SpArC (Bishop’s Castle) Leisure Centre – closed all day
Ludlow Leisure Centre – open, but 10.45am aqua aerobics is cancelled
Severn Centre, Highley – open as usual, but café is closed

School Closures

A number of schools across the county are closed today:

School Closures in Telford and Wrekin
School closures in the Shropshire Council area

Train Services

For the latest on train services see:

Transport for Wales
West Midland Railway
Avanti West Coast

Bus Services

Arriva Midlands

1 (Shrewsbury to Monkmoor) – Arriva advises they are running as normal.
2 (Shrewsbury to Hawthorne Estate) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
2, 2A & 2C (Oswestry to Wrexham) – Currently suspended, Arriva will assess the route again shortly.
3A (Shrewsbury to Monkmoor) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
9 (Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
11 (Shrewsbury to Gains Park) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
12 (Shrewsbury to Kingswood Estate) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
17 (Shrewsbury to Sutton Farm) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
20 (Shrewsbury to Radbrook) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
23 (Shrewsbury to Judith Butts Gardens) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
24 (Shrewsbury to Sundorne) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
25 (Shrewsbury to Harlescott) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
26 (Shrewsbury to Meole Village) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
27 (Shrewsbury to Bayston Hill) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
53 Oswestry to Ellesmere) – Will start operation with the 10:16am departure from

Oswestry
64 (Market Drayton to Shrewsbury) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
436 (Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury) – Not serving Barrow Street, Much Wenlock and Harley.
511 (Whitchurch to Shrewsbury via Wem) – Not serving Clive or Tilstock.
521 (Shrewsbury to Newport) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
544 (Shrewsbury to Lyth Hill) – Not serving Lyth Hill, stops as far as Grove Lane, Bayston Hill.
546 (Shrewsbury to Pulverbatch) – Service operating as far as Tankerville Arms, Pulverbatch.
X5 (Oswestry to Shrewsbury) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
X5 (Shrewsbury to Telford) – Arriva advises they are running as normal
Shrewsbury Park & Ride – All sites (Oxon, Meole Brace and Harlescott) operating as planned.

Bennetts Travel Cranberry

205 (Wem Town Service) – awaiting information from operator.
Celtic Travel

X75 (Rhayader to Shrewsbury) – Route has been suspended today
Diamond Buses

125 (Stourbridge to Bridgnorth) – Currently operating, delays likely
292 (Kidderminster to Ludlow) – Planned to start from Kidderminster to Ludlow at 11:30am

Lakeside Coaches

21 (Shrewsbury to Reabrook) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal.
205 (Whitchurch Town Service) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal
449 (Ellesmere to Oswestry) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal
501 (Ellesmere to Shrewsbury) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal
540 (Cardington to Shrewsbury) – Lakeside advises they are running as normal

Minsterley Motors

435 (Shrewsbury to Ludlow) – Currently suspended, awaiting road clearance, more updates later today.

552 & 553 (Bishop’s Castle to Shrewsbury via Minsterley & Pontesbury) – Operating between Shrewsbury and Minsterley only, Bishop’s Castle not served.

701 (Ludlow Town Service) – Currently operating, delays likely
722 (Ludlow Park & Ride) – Currently operating, delays likely
738/740 (Knighton to Ludlow) – Currently suspended, planning to restart the service from 12:55pm from Ludlow
745 (Pontesbury to Ludlow) – Route has been suspended today
Select Bus Services

96 (Telford to Shrewsbury) – Operating with delays, not serving Eaton Constantine due to road conditions.

Tanat Valley Coaches

T12 (Oswestry to Wrexham) – Route has been suspended today
T12 (Oswestry to Welshpool) – Route has been suspended today
72, 72A & 72D (Oswestry to Llanfyllin) – Route has been suspended today
74 & 74A (Shrewsbury to Llanfyllin) – Route has been suspended today
79 & 79A (Oswestry to Llangynog) – Route has been suspended today
400, 402, 403, 404 & 405 (Oswestry Town Services) – Routes have been suspended today
449 (Oswestry to Queens Head) – Route has been suspended today
558 (Shrewsbury to Montgomery) – Route has been suspended today
576 (Shrewsbury to Oswestry) – Route has been suspended today

Community Car Services

Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride – Not operating today
Ludlow & Clun Valley Traveller – Not operating today.
Corvedale Buzzard – Not operating today

