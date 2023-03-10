Residents invited to meet the team behind new Allscott primary school

Parents and local residents are being invited to a consultation event to hear an update on the new primary school academy being built at Allscott Meads near Telford.

An image from the ‘walkthrough’ on the LCT website

The academy, which opens in September on the site of the former sugar beet factory, will be run by the Learning Community Trust – and residents have a chance to meet the new head teacher and other members of the team.

The consultation event is being held at Hadley Learning Community on March 20. There will be two sessions, at 4.30pm and 6pm. Creche facilities will be provided at the 4.30pm session.

Jane Hughes, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, said: “We are excited that the building work at Allscott Meads is continuing to make good progress, and are busy making plans for September’s opening.

“We want to use this consultation meeting as a chance to introduce our new head teacher, discuss our plans for the curriculum, and update everyone on how the build is progressing.

“We also want to consult with the community about the uniform for the children who will attend Allscott Meads Primary Academy.

“We strongly believe that uniform is important as it provides a way for students to show that they are proud to belong to their school community.”

The three shortlisted uniform choices, and other aspects of the school plans including a computer-generated ‘walkthrough’ of how the completed site will look, can be found at learningcommunitytrust.co.uk/allscott-meads-primary.

The closing date for comments on the uniform is March 19. The Trust says it is hoping to be able to reveal the preferred option at the consultation meeting.

Allscott Meads Primary Academy will initially have six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There will also be a 1.1 acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, 18 parking spaces for staff and visitors – and nursery provision on site.

The Allscott Meads site will join other local primary schools already under the LCT’s umbrella, including Wrekin View in Wellington, Crudgington, Hadley Learning Community, and Lantern Academy at Ketley Bank.