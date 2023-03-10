Police appeal for information following attempted robbery at Telford convenience store

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Telford.

It is believed the man in the image may have information that could help officers with their enquiries.

The incident happened on Friday 3 March at around 3.20pm at Hadley Park Stores in Hadley.

A man, believed to be in possession of a weapon, entered the store before demanding cash from the till.

Members of the public intervened and the would-be robber left without taking anything.

If you recognise the man in the image or have any information that may help with the investigation, West Mercia Police would like you to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry by emailing christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or calling 01952 214612.