3.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 10, 2023
Now Playing:

Police appeal for information following attempted robbery at Telford convenience store

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Telford.

It is believed the man in the image may have information that could help officers with their enquiries.
It is believed the man in the image may have information that could help officers with their enquiries.

The incident happened on Friday 3 March at around 3.20pm at Hadley Park Stores in Hadley.

A man, believed to be in possession of a weapon, entered the store before demanding cash from the till.

- Advertisement -

Members of the public intervened and the would-be robber left without taking anything.

It is believed the man in the image may have information that could help officers with their enquiries.

If you recognise the man in the image or have any information that may help with the investigation, West Mercia Police would like you to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry by emailing christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or calling 01952 214612.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP