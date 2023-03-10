3.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 10, 2023
Now Playing:

Charity’s fundraiser falls foul of snowy weather

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A hospice charity has been forced to reschedule a planned sponsored walk event this weekend as the region sits under an amber weather warning for snow and ice.

Severn Hospice’s Pontesbury Potter attracts hundreds of dedicated walkers and fell runners to its 13-mile course on the hills around Pontesbury. It raises thousands of pounds for the charity, which relies on donations to fund the care it offers people living with incurable illness.

Jess Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said: “We’ve had to call it this morning so our lovely supporters aren’t left hanging on. The latest detailed forecast we have access to shows it snowing through Friday and then dropping to -7 degrees overnight, before the snow starts up again in the late afternoon on Saturday. We just can’t rely on the weather and ground conditions being good enough to have a safe event.

- Advertisement -

“We’re disappointed and I just feel sorry for all our lovely supporters who I know were looking forward to getting out there and helping us.

“We’ve written to them all on email and will let them have the new date as soon as we can.”

“Our events are fantastic fundraisers for us and we are always so grateful for how the community support them so I’m really hoping as many people as possible can make the new date.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP