Veterans champion wins High Sheriff’s Award for outreach work in Shropshire

Sarah Kerr, Shropshire Council’s veterans’ hub co-ordinator, has been recognised with the High Sheriff’s Award for her commitment to developing support for the Armed Forces community in Shropshire.

Pictured left is Selina Graham, the High Sheriff of Shropshire and Sarah Kerr, Shropshire Council’s veterans hub co-ordinator

Selina Graham, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, makes the personal award to recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and organisations within the county who have made outstanding contributions to the communities in which they live or work.

Sarah, who is part of the Armed Forces Covenant team, was nominated for recognition by Squadron Leader Kim Leach at RAF Shawbury, Sue Meir-Bruce from Combat Stress and Kelda Wood from Climbing Out.

Her nominations read: “Sarah has gone above and beyond in her role arranging face-to-face outreaches around the county, supported by a number of volunteers who have a military connections.

“She has been an excellent form of communication between services and charities for veteran, ensuring the veterans care is being looked at holistically and all agents are kept informed as well as co-ordinating all agencies. She works hard to ensure the Armed Forces Covenant is spread far and wide, arranges meetings and liaises between veterans and agencies to ensure the veteran receives the correct pathway that suits their needs.

“Sarah goes above and beyond the call of duty and always with a smile on her face.”

After receiving the award Sarah said:

“I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this award on behalf of myself and the volunteers that support the work I do, and I am very humbled by the comments. I am fortunate to do a job I love, working alongside some brilliant teams.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, a Shropshire Council Cabinet member and Armed Forces Covenant champion, said:

“This a well-deserved award for Sarah and recognises the professionalism and dedication she and the volunteers bring to supporting veterans and the wider Armed Forces community in Shropshire.

“Shropshire Council is proud of its support for the Armed Forces Covenant and our ongoing commitment to outreach projects countywide.”