1.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury Academy scoop first Young Carers in Schools Award in Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Academy has been awarded the first Young Carers in Schools Award in Shropshire with support from Crossroads Together, part of the charity TuVida.

Young carers Brodie and Louie, Anita Foster from TuVida, Shrewsbury Academy Head Teacher, Julie Johnson, and young carer Keeley
Young carers Brodie and Louie, Anita Foster from TuVida, Shrewsbury Academy Head Teacher, Julie Johnson, and young carer Keeley

The school were awarded the Bronze Young Carers in Schools Award for their work to ensure students don’t miss out on an education because they are young carers.

Young carers are responsible for emotional, practical or physical care for a parent, sibling or other family member who has a physical disability, mental health issue or substance misuse issue. There are said to be around 800,000 young carers in England alone, this is equivalent to one in five secondary aged school children many of whom are unrecognised and unsupported.

- Advertisement -

The Young Carers in Schools programme helps primary and secondary schools improve outcomes for young carers and celebrates good practice through the award.

Julie Johnson, Shrewsbury Academy Head Teacher, said: “This award is recognition of our young carers who carry out an incredible role supporting family members alongside maintaining their education. The dedication of these incredible students often goes unrecognised. We feel strongly at Shrewsbury Academy that we want to recognise, support and celebrate our fantastic young carers by raising awareness and encouraging them to feel proud of their compassionate role.”

Brodie, a young carer attending the Shrewsbury Academy, said: “Staff are kind and supportive, give extra time for homework and there’s always someone to talk to. We have a safe space to go which is called Raise.”

Shrewsbury Academy demonstrated its support for young carers in many ways, including running drop-in sessions for young carers. Vital information about how to identify young carers is available to all school staff, and noticeboards and the school webpage let students and their families know where to go for help.

Shrewsbury Academy were supported by staff from Crossroads Together Young Carers in Schools team.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP